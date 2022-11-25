Ondskans anatomi

Not Available

A film essay which includes interviews with the perpetrators of genocide committed over the last 50 years - from World War II to the Balkan conflict. What enables some people to commit mass killings during war? And how do they live with such deeds on conscience? This is at the heart of director Ove Nyholm's long-awaited film 'Anatomy of Evil'. Behind the film lies extensive scientific research, resulting in numerous impressive candid interviews with World War II hangovers and the Balkan war, which lift the carpet for some of the reflections behind their gruesome actions. Each interviewed has their personal story to tell. The sound side plays a significant role in the film and reinforces the emptiness and melancholy expressed by the interviewed persons.