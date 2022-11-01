Not Available

After a realization at a family reunion, half Japanese-Canadian filmmaker, Jeff Chiba Stearns, embarks on a journey of self-discovery to find out why everyone in his Japanese-Canadian family married inter-racially after his grandparents' generation. This feature live action and animated documentary explores why almost 100% of all Japanese-Canadians are marrying inter-racially, the highest out of any other ethnicity in Canada, and how their children perceive their unique multiracial identities. One Big Hapa Family challenges our perceptions of purity and makes us question if mixing is the end of multiculturalism as we know it. Written by Jeff Chiba Stearns