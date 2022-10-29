One by Two

Not Available

This is the story of Amit and Samara - two souls in Mumbai, a city of millions and how the universe conspires to bring them together. This is a coming of age film about how two people are destined to meet but only when their individual lives are ready for each other. Through a chance encounter, a series of coincidences and fates helping hand, Amit and Samaras lives intersect and affect each other. Whether they can find their true paths or not, only time will tell.