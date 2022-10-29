Not Available

One by Two

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Viacom 18 Motion Pictures

This is the story of Amit and Samara - two souls in Mumbai, a city of millions and how the universe conspires to bring them together. This is a coming of age film about how two people are destined to meet but only when their individual lives are ready for each other. Through a chance encounter, a series of coincidences and fates helping hand, Amit and Samaras lives intersect and affect each other. Whether they can find their true paths or not, only time will tell.

Cast

Abhay DeolAmit Sharma
Lillete DubeyKalpana Patel

