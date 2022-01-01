ONE Championship 104: Edge of Greatness

Not Available

ONE Championship: Edge Of Greatness was be a Combat sport event held by ONE Championship on November 22, 2019 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore. A bout between Tiffany Teo and Maira Mazar was cancelled a week before the event due to an eye injury, Teo was not medically cleared to fight. Rahul Raju was expected to face Ahmed Mujtaba, but visa issues forced Mujtaba out of the fight. Furkan Cheema has stepped in on short notice against Raju. They both missed weight for their lightweight fight, the bout was held at 80 kg catchweight.