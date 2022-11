Not Available

ONE Championship: Mark Of Greatness was a Combat sport event held by ONE Championship on December 6, 2019 at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. In the main event, legendary Muay Thai World Champion Sam-A Gaiyanghadao looks to capture his second ONE World Title, as he takes on Chinese kickboxing World Champion Wang Junguang for the inaugural ONE Strawweight Kickboxing World Championship.