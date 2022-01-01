ONE Championship 108: Warrior's Code

Not Available

ONE: WARRIOR’S CODE took place at the Istora Senayan in Jakarta, Indonesia on Friday, 7 February, 2020. Witness the coronation of the first ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Champion, as Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy challenges Pongsiri PK.Saenchaimuaythaigym for the inaugural crown in the main event. Also, in the co-main event, Leandro “Wolf” Ataides squares off against Reinier “The Dutch Knight” De Ridder for the right to challenge two-sport ONE World Champion Aung La “The Burmese Python” N Sang for the ONE Middleweight World Title.