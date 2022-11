Not Available

This MMA event was held in Singapore on 28th February 2020. It had a total of 11 fights. Headlining the event is two-sport ONE World Champion, Stamp Fairtex, who defends her ONE Atomweight Kickboxing World Title against Janet Todd in an epic rematch. Plus, ONE Strawweight Kickboxing World Champion Sam-A Gaiyanghadao takes on Aussie phenom Rocky Ogden for the inaugural ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Championship.