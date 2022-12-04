One Championship: Fists of Fury

Not Available

See the world’s greatest strikers take centerstage at ONE: FISTS OF FURY! In the main event, ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Champion Ilias Ennahachi defends his belt against #2-ranked Thai sensation Superlek Kiatmoo9. The co-main event is just as thrilling, with the greatest kickboxer of all time, Giorgio Petrosyan, putting his #1 contender spot on the line against Kickboxing World Champion Davit Kiria in an epic rematch. What’s more, ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon begins his quest for a kickboxing World Title, Wondergirl Fairtex returns to action, and martial arts prodigy Victoria Lee, younger sister of ONE World Champions Angela and Christian Lee, makes her highly-anticipated ONE Championship debut.