Headlined by a pair of heavyweight showdowns, it’s going to be a night of spectacular hard-hitting action at ONE: FISTS OF FURY II! In the main event, Iranian superstar and wrestling World Champion Amir Aliakbari makes his highly-anticipated ONE Championship debut against Korean crusher Kang Ji Won, who is coming off a huge knockout win. And in the co-main event, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu ace Alexandre Machado takes on undefeated Russian wrestler Anatoly Malykhin.