One Championship One On TNT IV

Not Available

The biggest month in ONE history comes to a close on 28 April with ONE on TNT IV! In the main event is a thrilling grudge match. Aung La N Sang defends the ONE Light Heavyweight World Championship against the man who took the middleweight belt from him, Reinier De Ridder. Can Aung La hold on to his belt and set up an epic trilogy to reclaim all he has lost, or will De Ridder reign supreme? Plus, after a disappointing result in his last match, Eddie Alvarez fights for redemption against Ok Rae Yoon on short notice, while undefeated heavyweight prospects “Reug Reug” Oumar Kane and Kirill Grishenko do battle. Mark your calendars, check your local listings, and download the ONE Super App now!