One Championship Reign Of Dynasties

Not Available

Get ready for another night of the world’s most exciting martial arts action with ONE: REIGN OF DYNASTIES! World Title gold is on the line in the main event, with two-sport ONE World Champion Sam-A Gaiyanghadao defending the ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Title against top contender Josh Tonna. Will the legendary Sam-A continue his dominance, or will the underdog Tonna overcome all odds to fulfil his World Title dreams? The world will be watching to find out. Plus, top flyweight contenders collide in an explosive battle, as the world-ranked Reece McLaren takes on the undefeated Aleksi Toivonen. Both men are incredible submission wizards with tremendous striking, meaning it’s going to be mixed martial arts at its finest.