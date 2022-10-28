ONE Championship: Valor of Champions

Not Available

Undefeated MMA superstar Ben “Funky” Askren arrives in the Philippines in April! In a highly anticipated title defense that fans around the world have been waiting for, Askren will finally face the challenge issued by the intimidating one-man wrecking machine that is Luis “Sapo” Santos. Sapo has vowed to end the unbroken winning streak of Funky for years, but come April 24, he will finally get the chance to deliver on his promise. It is going to be a night to remember as ONE Championship, the largest MMA promotion in Asia, presents VALOR OF CHAMPIONS to the proud and passionate fight fans of the Philippines. As the world’s top pound for pound mixed martial artist, will Askren prove his mettle against the most powerful opponent he has ever faced? Or will Sapo use the battle-experiences of more than 70 professional fights to snatch the coveted title belt and end the feud decisively. Even MMA experts are left divided regarding this polarizing match-up.