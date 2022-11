Not Available

ONE Championship: Warriors Of Light was a Combat sport event held by ONE Championship on May 10, 2019 at the IMPACT Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. This event featured two world title fights for the ONE Muay Thai Bantamweight Championship Nong-O Gaiyanghadao vs. Hiroaki Suzuki as headliner and for the inaugural ONE Kickboxing Flyweight Championship Petchdam Gaiyanghadao vs. Elias Mahmoudi as co-headliner.