One Child Left Behind: The APS Teaching Scandal

In 2009, 1,176 Atlanta teachers were investigated for test cheating; 35 were indicted, 12 went to trial and 11 were found guilty on RICO charges, which are typically reserved for the mafia and drug lords. The guilty, serving 30-year sentences, finally break their silence in this tell-all, controversial film that takes a closer look at the legislations called No Child Left Behind, the politics behind it, and a race and power struggle that spawned one of the most complex scandals in American history.