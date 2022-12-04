Not Available

When a national tragedy turns into a personal vendetta for aspiring politician Cornelius Barlow, religion comes to the forefront of public debate. A national debate, like so many that disguise the real agenda by using words like: Uniting, Inclusion and Co-existing. 'ONE CHURCH' is a political thriller that tells the story of two prominent families that create a spiritual revolution. A transformation that demands all pulpits in America must preach this oneness of religion. Families are divided, churches are closed and lives are even lost in the battle to reclaim the most important message ever told. Then, God shows up in big way by using the most unlikely people to defend His church. This is not an apocalyptic film, but a modern look at the current condition in America and the church.