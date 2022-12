Not Available

Crazy sums up the final night of the baseball season, when the Tampa Bay Rays and St. Louis Cardinals overcame improbably long odds and huge September deficits to waltz into the post-season as wild cards. As part of the Walk-Off Stories series, this film takes a deep look at September 28, 2011 – the dramatic final day of the 2011 Major League Baseball season with playoff berths on the line.