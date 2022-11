Not Available

Choreographer and interpreter for the Nederlands Dans Theater, Lionel Hoche likes to depict twin universes and dual life histories. In a sixties-style apartment, furnished with brightly coloured objects, two men face each other. While a smooth melody distils syncopations and undulations, the dancers have fun diverting everyday objects from their customary use. This dreamy, playful and amorous atmosphere leads to all kinds of visions and enchantments.