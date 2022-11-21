Not Available

Touted as “The World’s Greatest College Weekend,” the Little 500 is beyond just a big deal on the Indiana University campus. More than 40,000 fans flock to the campus each spring to experience the competition, the pageantry, and the storied tradition of the largest collegiate bicycle race in the USA – a grueling 200-lap, 50-mile, four-person relay race, modeled after the Indy 500. This documentary follows the journeys of four top teams, Cutters, Delta Tau Delta, Delta Gamma, and Teter, as they train for months – or even years – for their one shot at victory. One Day in April spectacularly captures the all-or-nothing spirit of sports where the difference between pride and glory or devastating heartbreak is decided in a moment. - Nina Zheng