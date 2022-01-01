One Day Longer: The Story of the Frontier Strike

Not Available

On September 21, 1991, five hundred and fifty hotel and restaurant workers walked off their jobs at the Frontier Hotel on the Las Vegas Strip. For six years, four months and ten days, they maintained a 24-hour picket line, and not one worker crossed the line to return to work. This film tells their extraordinary story. The film celebrates the solidarity and courage of the Frontier Strikers who have become a national example of the success that can be achieved when all unions come together and persevere. Las Vegas has subsequently been called the “hottest union town in America.”