One Day of Zhora Vladimov

The turning point for Russia is 1991. Exiled from the country, writer, dissident and human rights activist Georgiy Vladimov found himself in a forced, joyless emigration in Niedernhausen. Later, Vladimov will begin writing a novel in three parts, "Long Way to Tipperary," which, according to the plan, would cover the period from August 1946 to August 1991. But he will have time to write only the first part, where he will again and again return to the almost unconscious childish act of one day in August 1946. On that blurry day in memory, cadet-Suvorov student Zhora Vladimov went to support the disgraced writer Mikhail Zoshchenko.