One Day When the Rain Falls

A provocative demolition of traditional family values, Ifa Isfansyah’s highly entertaining film tackles a wide range of issues, from gay secrets to marital infidelity. After a dinner to mark the end of Ramadan, we follow three siblings through the rest of the night. Ragil looks after his dad, a doddery patriarch, but has a secret lover who visits when dad’s asleep. His sister Ade has a terrible experience on the way home (she’s lived with mum since the divorce), but the night has greater shocks in store for her. And the randy elder brother Raga is helping his current girlfriend through a pregnancy scare when his former girlfriend shows up at the door in distress. What makes the film extraordinary, beyond the elegant style and delicious performances, is the decision to play each ‘chapter’ as a different genre. So this is probably the outstanding Indonesian drama/horror movie/comedy of the year.