One Direction: All for One

An unauthorized biography. Take a dynamic look into One Direction from rare live performances singing in London and at NYC's Rockefeller Plaza for the Today show to lead singer Harry performing with White Eskimos, along with exclusive interviews offering unprecedented insight into One Direction's rapid rise from X Factor hopefuls to a genuine pop culture phenomenon. Interviews with: One Direction, Close friends and family including Harry Styles best friend Will Sweeny, Big Time Rush, Mindless Behaviour, The Wanted, Westlife, Simon Cowell & more.