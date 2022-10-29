Not Available

One Direction: All The Way To The Top tells the story of the British Irish boy band formed on British talent TV show, the X Factor. Their debut album Up All Night topped charts worldwide and the band became the first British group to debut at number one on the US charts. From being five individual X Factor hopefuls, we see the band become our generation's answer to the Beatles. Including interviews with the band, music industry experts and fans from around the world, we take an intimate look inside the wold of One Direction and discover how they have become one of the biggest breakthrough band of our time.