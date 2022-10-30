Not Available

One Direction: Reaching For The Stars

  • Documentary
  • Music

This is the story of Harry, Niall, Zayn, Louis and Liam; five boys from the UK who are taking the world by storm. One Direction are a global phenomenon, spearheading a British Invasion of America not seen for fifty years. From their explosive first appearance on The X Factor to becoming the hottest boy band on the planet, Reaching for the stars features previously unseen footage from the boy s world tour and concerts. Interviews with industry experts explore what really makes these teen idols tick, and as this pop fairy-tale unfolds we ask what s next? for the boys who seem to have it all.

Niall HoranNiall Horan
Harry StylesHarry Styles
Zayn MalikZayn Malik
Liam PayneLiam Payne
Louis TomlinsonLouis Tomlinson

