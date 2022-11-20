One Erection 1

Not Available

Fresh-faced and looking for fun, the lads of music’s latest global boy-band phenomena are all set to hit the big time in this year’s most eagerly-awaited release. Okay, so their singing and dancing may be ropey, but in this industry – where image is all that truly counts – the only thing that matters is that they’re fucking gorgeous, hung like horses and incessantly horny. Dick Casey, Ennio Guardi and Benjamin Dunn prove that when it comes to climaxing at the top of the charts it’s definitely big uncut cocks and hungry pert asses that count!