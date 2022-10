Not Available

ONE Fighting Championship™ continues its sold-out multi-city world tour with another massive event scheduled at the 15,000-seater Stadium Putra in Kuala Lumpur on 15 November. Presented by Official Telco Tune Talk, this third return of the largest mixed martial arts event to Malaysia marks a historic moment for the country we prepare to crown the first ever Malaysian MMA champion at the conclusion of the Malaysia National Featherweight Championship.