One FC 16 - Honor and Glory

2014

The biggest Fight Night comes to Singapore on 30 May for another blockbuster Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) event featuring 10 bouts of non-stop action! Get ready to witness the raw thrill of elite hand-to-hand combat as 20 top fighters from around the globe clash inside the ONE FC cage for honor and glory. MMA is the fastest growing sport in the world and ONE FC invites you to experience the addictive excitement of a world-class MMA event along with thousands of fight fans at the 12,000-capacity Singapore Indoor Stadium while millions tune in live on television around the world. The historic night will also mark the first appearance in the ONE FC cage by top pound for pound king and MMA superstar from the USA, Ben “Funky” Askren, who will headline the stacked fight card with a Super Fight.