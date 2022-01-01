One FC 6 - Rise of Kings

Not Available

ONE Fighting Championship™ will be holding its next event in Singapore on 6 October 2012. For the third time, the Singapore Indoor Stadium will come alive with non-stop adrenaline and excitement as Asian and international MMA fighters compete for honor and glory in the ONE FC cage. This event will be a historic moment for fans and fighters alike as ONE FC will be awarding three World Championship Belts for the very first time. With three titles up for grabs, ONE FC is granting an unprecedented opportunity for fighters to prove that they are indeed the very best fighter in Asia. After selling out arenas in Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines, it is finally time for ONE FC to return home to the beautiful island of Singapore. Anticipate the most exciting night of fights in recent Asian MMA history, when Asian and international champions do battle in the ONE FC cage. Be there to support your local heroes and witness your favorite superstars in action!