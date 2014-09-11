ONE Fighting Championship: Rise of the Kingdom

2014

Since the golden age of the mighty Khmer Empire came to a close in the 13th century, “The Kingdom” of Cambodia has been a country ridden by internal turmoil and strife. But the dawn of a new age is fast approaching as Cambodia rises out of the flames of civil war to rebuild the once-mighty nation. Marking a historic moment in the rise of modern Cambodia is the arrival of the first major international sporting event to touch Cambodian soil. ONE Fighting Championship, the largest mixed martial arts promotion in Asia, comes to herald the rebirth of The Kingdom with a blockbuster fight event in the capital city of Phnom Penh. Featuring the inaugural ONE FC Flyweight World Championship title fight and a fight card stacked with Cambodia’s best martial artists, ONE FC: RISE OF THE KINGDOM is set to take Cambodia by a storm on 12 September.