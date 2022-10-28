One for the Road

Not Available

Three octogenarians set out on a trip in order to fulfill the dying wish of a lifelong friend, in spite of the disapproval of their families and the limitations of their advanced age. Along the way, they find themselves embroiled in a series of comedic misadventures and meet a cast of colorful characters. Their journey fundamentally alters each characters' sense of self and their place in the world. There is, indeed, life after 80.