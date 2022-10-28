Not Available

One for the Road

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Three octogenarians set out on a trip in order to fulfill the dying wish of a lifelong friend, in spite of the disapproval of their families and the limitations of their advanced age. Along the way, they find themselves embroiled in a series of comedic misadventures and meet a cast of colorful characters. Their journey fundamentally alters each characters' sense of self and their place in the world. There is, indeed, life after 80.

Cast

José Carlos RuizEmiliano
Eduardo ManzanoBenito
Luis BayardoAgustín
Pedro Weber Pedro

