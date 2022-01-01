One For The Road: Ronnie Lane Memorial Concert

Not Available

At The Royal Albert Hall, London on 8th April 2004 after some 15 months of planning with Paul Weller, Ronnie Wood, Pete Townshend, Steve Ellis, Midge Ure, Ocean Colour Scene amongst them artists assembled to perform to a sell-out venue and to pay tribute to a man who co-wrote many Mod anthems such as ""Itchycoo Park, All Or Nothing, Here Comes The Nice, My Mind's Eye"" to name just a few. Ronnie Lane was the creative heart of two of Rock n Rolls quintessentially English groups, firstly during the 60's with The Small Faces then during the 70;s with The Faces. After the split of the Faces he then formed Slim Chance and toured the UK in a giant circus tent as well as working in the studio with Eric Clapton, Pete Townshend and Ronnie Wood. 5,500 fans looked on in awe at The R.A.H as the superb evening's entertainment ended with ""All Or Nothing"" featuring a surprise appearance by Chris Farlowe on lead vocals.