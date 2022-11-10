1981

One from the Heart

  • Drama
  • Music
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

August 17th, 1981

Studio

American Zoetrope

Hank and Frannie don't seem to be able to live together anymore. After a five-year relationship, lustful and dreamy Fanny leaves down-to-earth Hank on the anniversary of their relationship. Each one of them meets their dream mate, but as bright as they may seem, they are but a stage of lights and colours. Will true love prevail over a seemingly glamorous passion? Welcome to Coppola's Broadway-like romantic musical.

Cast

Teri GarrFrannie
Frederic ForrestHank
Raúl JuliáRay
Lainie KazanMaggie
Harry Dean StantonMoe
Italia CoppolaCouple in Elevator

Images