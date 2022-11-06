Not Available

One Girl, 2 Guns

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    For Rachel and June, the only way out is D.O.A., Dead On Arrival. Money runners and assassins for a powerful drug lord, they know way too much to just wash their hands and walk away from all the violence, death and destruction. But when Rachel is brutally murdered in a drug deal gone bad, June calls it quits and takes to the open road for survival. Escape isn't that easy, and her life becomes a living hell as she is sadistically "persuaded" by the FBI into setting up her ex-boss. Forced back into the game, yet driven by a righteous code of honor and a killer's instinct, June finds herself at the dead end of a one-way street ... from which the only way out is with both guns blazing!

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images