One Girl, 2 Guns

For Rachel and June, the only way out is D.O.A., Dead On Arrival. Money runners and assassins for a powerful drug lord, they know way too much to just wash their hands and walk away from all the violence, death and destruction. But when Rachel is brutally murdered in a drug deal gone bad, June calls it quits and takes to the open road for survival. Escape isn't that easy, and her life becomes a living hell as she is sadistically "persuaded" by the FBI into setting up her ex-boss. Forced back into the game, yet driven by a righteous code of honor and a killer's instinct, June finds herself at the dead end of a one-way street ... from which the only way out is with both guns blazing!