One Glorious Sunset

Not Available

Jackie and Sean are young, full of hopes and dreams. But living the dream on a paradise island has faded as Jackie's father, Robert, has changed from the kind and loving man she once adored, into a stranger. He looks the same, sounds the same, but the heart and soul have gone - he does not know himself, let alone his family. Tensions build as other people are affected by her father's changing nature, and the strain is doubled when her husband Sean loses his job. Stability vanishes as debts, deceit and alcohol rock their relationship. It looks like the end for them - but what about Dad? Do they have to abandon him for their marriage to survive? Pursuing his love of the mountains could be dangerous, but there, perhaps, Robert will find his longed-for glorious sunset.