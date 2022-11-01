Not Available

Aaron Young is a good man. But even good men can be put to the test. Just when it seems his life can’t get more complicated, it does. Pressures with his job are reaching the breaking point, one daughter is struggling to find herself, and another has found a fiancé — complete with future in-laws who are anything but supportive. To top it all off, Aaron has been called to be the bishop of his ward. At this pivotal point in his life, Aaron wonders if anything he does helps the people closest to him. A warm and deeply moving film about the choices and complications of everyday life, One Good Man is the story of an unsung hero trying to do the right thing, regardless of the consequences.