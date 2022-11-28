Not Available

8-channel video installation. One half of August is an eight-screen, black-and-white, HD video installation in which Yang Fudong aims to create distortion and a change of reality in some of his selected video works by projecting them onto various structures and objects. Yang Fudong refers to this new technique as "multiple view film", which emphasizes the character's subtle expressions and simplest actions. What the viewer could perceive as separate instances, are actually simultaneously tied together into one scene, expanding and multiplying the spectator's usual vision and perception. As with most of Yang Fudong's works, here again the artist uses images metaphorically.