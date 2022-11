Not Available

Svensson is a wealthy, aging blusterer who has just had a rather unusual funeral for his late wife and is now on his way to Spain with his cracker of a young mistress. But his trip is delayed when a lawyer turns up with a paternity suit. With a young undertaker as the new chauffeur at the wheel of his Jag, he sets off to confront the woman who claims to be the mother of his unknown daughter, turning his life and that of his companion upside down in the process.