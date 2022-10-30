One Hit From Home

Not Available

After suffering a career ending knee injury, pro-baseball superstar Jimmy Easton (Dave Stone) returns to a place he has not been in a very long time....home. Here, Jimmy confronts dark memories from a tragic past as he tries to make peace with a life he once left behind. Things take an unexpected turn when he is forced back into the world of baseball as the coach of an underachieving college team. Coach's Jimmy's rocky relationship with Brandon Elliot (Johnny Meier), the team's only star, challenges both of them to deal with their similarly troubled pasts (intriguefilms.com).