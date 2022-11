Not Available

One Horse Town” is the 165th animated cartoon short subject in the Woody Woodpecker series. Released theatrically in 1968, the film was produced by Walter Lantz Productions and distributed by United Artists. Woody and Sugarfoot try to settle down in a town set in the old west, but Dirty Dan, the town bully, claims that it's a one horse town and chases Woody off. Woody just keeps coming back.