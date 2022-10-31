Not Available

A beautiful Cuban-American lawyer is caught in the greatest dilemma of her life stay with Ariel, her Cuban-American husband who is eager to start a family at any cost or reignite a past love with Luther, the romance of her life who unexpectedly returns to try and capture her heart once again. Set against the backdrop of one hot summer in the sultry city of Miami, this romantic comedy examines the lives and loves of Margarita Santos, a contemporary woman and her two best friends (Anabel and Viviana) as they straddle two cultures to navigate through the dilemmas they face to find love and happiness once again.