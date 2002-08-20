One Hour Photo

Sy "the photo guy" Parrish has lovingly developed photos for the Yorkin family since their son was a baby. But as the Yorkins' lives become fuller, Sy's only seems lonelier, until he eventually believes he's part of their family. When "Uncle" Sy's picture-perfect fantasy collides with an ugly dose of reality, what happens next "has the spine-tingling elements of the best psychological thrillers!"
|Robin Williams
|Seymour Parrish
|Connie Nielsen
|Nina Yorkin
|Michael Vartan
|Will Yorkin
|Erin Daniels
|Maya Burson
|Eriq La Salle
|Det. James Van Der Zee
|Gary Cole
|Bill Owens
