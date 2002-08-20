2002

One Hour Photo

  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 20th, 2002

Studio

Fox Searchlight Pictures

Sy "the photo guy" Parrish has lovingly developed photos for the Yorkin family since their son was a baby. But as the Yorkins' lives become fuller, Sy's only seems lonelier, until he eventually believes he's part of their family. When "Uncle" Sy's picture-perfect fantasy collides with an ugly dose of reality, what happens next "has the spine-tingling elements of the best psychological thrillers!"

Cast

Robin WilliamsSeymour Parrish
Connie NielsenNina Yorkin
Michael VartanWill Yorkin
Erin DanielsMaya Burson
Eriq La SalleDet. James Van Der Zee
Gary ColeBill Owens

Images