A group of friends hold a surprise birthday party for their priest in the English countryside. Opening his final birthday card, the priest is met with a deadly message: you have all been poisoned and you have one hour to die. One by one, each party-goer begins to show signs of poisoning as the rest of the group searches frantically for the antidote in a disturbing and shocking sequence of events that will leave you speechless. Shot in one take with a group of talented UK players, this film explores the complexity of the human condition and the underlying darkness that we all possess, reminding us that our next-door neighbor could be a serial killer. Be forewarned: this film will deeply touch your psyche.