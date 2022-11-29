Not Available

One house

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    One with one’s house experiences the threat of an invisible danger which stops the normal rhythm of time. The garden is our favorite place for isolation. Here we can engage in dialogue with nature and understand that, like snails, we are one with the house and the house is our body. Without our body we are headed for death, but plants and animals teach us that there is nothing to fear: death is a condition of life. Inhabiting our home-body is accepting its possibilities and its limits.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images