Not Available

One with one’s house experiences the threat of an invisible danger which stops the normal rhythm of time. The garden is our favorite place for isolation. Here we can engage in dialogue with nature and understand that, like snails, we are one with the house and the house is our body. Without our body we are headed for death, but plants and animals teach us that there is nothing to fear: death is a condition of life. Inhabiting our home-body is accepting its possibilities and its limits.