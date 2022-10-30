One Hundred Days: The Story of Architects Almost World Tour

Not Available

One Hundred Days is the filming of Architects' Daybreaker Almost World Tour which took place in 2012 where they played 75 shows in 25 countries over 4 continents. The documentary is primarily narrated by Architects' bassist Alex Dean and guitarist Tom Searle. One Hundred Days was directed by and filmed by Tom Welsh, who followed the band on the entire tour. The tour was very ambitious and took them to areas of the world they've never toured in like: China, Hong Kong, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and New Zealand and completed their first headline tour of Mainland Europe.