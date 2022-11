Not Available

The untold story of one of the world's hot spots where thousands of workers beast of burden in a struggle to survive. It takes place in Melilla, the terrestrial border between Africa and Europe; a portion of Europe wedged in the African continent, where mobs gather to fight for the scraps of a booming business: smuggling, while waiting for a chance to better their lives. Meanwhile, the Global economy moves on inextricably oblivious of its influence over simple human beings.