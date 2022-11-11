One Hundred Years of Girl Guides

Not Available

In September 1909 a small group of determined girls gatecrashed a Boy Scout Rally and asked for 'something for the girls'. That simple action inspired a movement that now boasts ten million members in 145 countries. In this film we look back at the extraordinary story of guiding past and present, with the help of some amazing archive footage and interviews with famous former Brownies and Guides, including Dame Tanni Grey-Thompson, Dame Kelly Holmes, Kate Silverton and Shappi Khorsandi.