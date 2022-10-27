Not Available

One Husband Too Many

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Bo Ho Film Company Ltd.

    After the box office success of Happy Bigamist in 1987, Anthony Chan follows up with more 80s rom-com shenanigans in One Husband Too Many. Theater enthusiast Sun (Anthony Chan) is so passionate about drama he sells his home to stage Romeo and Juliet. The plays turns out to be a complete failure, however, and the last straw in the hat for his wife (Anita Mui) who silently leaves him. Marriage isn't working out too well for his friend Wa (Kenny Bee) either. Fed up with a husband who he spends too much time at work and not enough time at home, Wa's wife (Pat Ha) suddenly ups and leaves. Things finally look up for Sun when he produces a popular play starring rich girl Hung (Cherie Chung), and the two begin dating. But it turns out Wa also has his eyes on Hung...

    Cast

    		Kenny Bee
    		Anthony Chan
    		Michael Chan Wai-Man
    		Cherie Chung
    		Pat Ha
    		Wong Chi-Ming

    View Full Cast >

    Images