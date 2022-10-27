Not Available

After the box office success of Happy Bigamist in 1987, Anthony Chan follows up with more 80s rom-com shenanigans in One Husband Too Many. Theater enthusiast Sun (Anthony Chan) is so passionate about drama he sells his home to stage Romeo and Juliet. The plays turns out to be a complete failure, however, and the last straw in the hat for his wife (Anita Mui) who silently leaves him. Marriage isn't working out too well for his friend Wa (Kenny Bee) either. Fed up with a husband who he spends too much time at work and not enough time at home, Wa's wife (Pat Ha) suddenly ups and leaves. Things finally look up for Sun when he produces a popular play starring rich girl Hung (Cherie Chung), and the two begin dating. But it turns out Wa also has his eyes on Hung...