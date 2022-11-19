One Love - The Bob Marley All-Star Tribute

Not Available

One Love documents the December 1999 tribute concert honoring reggae pioneer Bob Marley produced in Oracabessa Bay, Jamaica, and originally broadcast on the TNT cable network. Featured is a cross-section of major rock, pop, hip hop, and reggae talent including Lauryn Hill, Chrissie Hynde, Jimmy Cliff, Erykah Badu, Queen Latifah, Busta Rhymes, and Tracy Chapman. For its DVD release, the producers have restored an hour of additional footage not included in the broadcast, including bonus songs performed by the Marley Family and a behind-the-scenes featurette. Exclusive DVD features also include a Dolby Digital 5.1 Surround Sound mix and a multi-angle presentation of the concert finale, enabling users to select from five separate angles.