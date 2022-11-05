One Man's Dream: The Britten Bike Story

Not Available

Motorcyclists all over the world have always talked about designing the ultimate Superbike, but New Zealander John Britten did more than just talk about it - he went ahead and built it at home! This video is his amazing true story, from his backyard workshop to the screaming action of Daytona and the Isle of Man TT races. It is the legend of the man from 'Down Under' who dared to challenge the might and wisdom of the world's great motorcycle production factories, and capture a nation's imagination en route. It's also the tale of a revolutionary bike - the Britten V1000 - that confounded critics and took the motorcycle world by storm. You'll see Alan Cathcart track-testing the bike at Zolder, Joey Dunlop on the Britten, actual land-speed record runs, plus on-bike footage. Behind-the-scenes and out on the track, it's all captured here in this compulsive video.