One Man's Treasure

Elder Johnson (Darin Southam) is a hard working, by-the-book missionary who is near the end of his service but has yet to see any fruit from his labors. His companion, the laid-back elder Sarath (Charan Prabhakar), has had lots of baptisms, even though obedience isn't his strongest attribute. A chance discovery of an old journal leads the Elders (and the other missionaries in the area) on a treasure hunt. Relying on each others strengths, they strive to solve the clues, which lead them to an unexpected reward!